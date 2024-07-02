Brits overseas: will our votes count?

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 02 Jul 2024 • 12:12

David Cameron has championed the right to vote for Brits abroad Credit: David Cameron/fb

Euro Weekly News readers are questioning whether the promise of British expatriates being able to vote in the forthcoming UK elections is a little precarious.

When applying for a postal vote, some keen overseas voters were advised by local UK councils that the ballot would not be sent out until the June 24. Allowing for the slow passage of post to the UK and back, this means there is a tight window for votes being received in time to count in this important election; around nine days for the pack to arrive in Spain and be received back in the UK.

David Cameron, UK Foreign Secretary

As part of the Conservative’s election campaign, David Cameron, UK Foreign Secretary, pledged to appoint a minister for British expatriates in order to promote their interests.

The Conservatives affirmed that citizens living overseas still had an important interest in how the UK operates and should have the right to vote. After the Elections Act in 2022, the party introduced ‘votes for life’ for British expatriates.

David Cameron stated that Brits living overseas often maintain strong ties to the UK – “Britons living overseas are flying the flag for Britain abroad and nearly all of them retain a strong interest in the UK. Conservatives will ensure they have a strong voice in Government.”

Jane Golding, British in Europe

Jane Golding, co-chair of the campaign group British in Europe, said: ‘Voting is a basic citizenship right regardless of where someone lives. This is a historic change to the UK franchise after years of campaigning by ourselves and others, particularly long-term campaigner Harry Shindler, who sadly died before he could use his hard-won vote.”

Will our votes count?

Prior to 2015, the number of overseas voters never rose above 35,000; levels were boosted following a registration campaign leading up to the 2015 general election and increased interest ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum. However, some are wondering if their votes will count at all.

Mallorca resident Louise Cook said – “For the first time in nearly 20 years, I am finally eligible to vote. It may be for the UK elections and I live in Mallorca (still cannot vote in Spanish national elections), which is not entirely logical, nevertheless the fact that I am finally able to exercise my democratic right is important to me. Fingers crossed the local postal service is operating slightly more efficiently than usual and it arrives in time.”