Costa Blanca Cup generates global demand

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 20:17

Costa Blanca Cup fireworks Credit; Goyo Terrer, Facebook

Moments of fireworks, music and movement will be remembered by all who attended the 30th Costa Blanca Cup in Benidorm this summer.

200 sports teams from 22 countries and 12 from Spanish autonomous communities are partaking in the competition, with young footballers playing across 19 fields in the Costa Blanca.

The opening parade was held in Benidorm, on the first day of July, starting on Bilbao Street and ending in the Julio Iglesias auditorium with more than 5,000 attendees.

The Costa Blanca Cup generated at least 23,000 overnight stays in the area and a turnover close to €1 million.

At the opening ceremony, Benidorm´s mayor, Toni Perez, highlighted to the athletes; “these days that you are going to spend with us an unforgettable experience on a sporting and personal level.”

He uplifted the event for its values of “respect, discipline, tolerance, teamwork and spirit of improvement,” and noted it to be a “benchmark at a national and international level.”

Indeed, the Costa Blanca Cup has gathered so much support that the organisation Tour Sport has announced its location to be in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic in 2025.