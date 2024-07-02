Costa Calida: July events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 17:17

Summer Fun Image: Shutterstock/ PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

IN the coming weeks, there’s plenty of entertainment lined up on the Costa Calida. Every Tuesday, Boochies in Los Alcazares hosts a lively music quiz and music bingo night. On Saturday, July 6, The Meeting Place at United Golf Resort La Tercia lights up with a massive summer disco. The same day, support MABS at their market from 9 am to 2 pm, followed by refreshments and dancing.

Mark your calendars for Friday, July 12, when Country Bowls Bar & Grill in Valle Del Sol, Gea y Truyols kicks off its music quiz, music bingo, and disco series. They’ll return on Friday, July 26, and Friday, August 9, so save those dates!

Then, on Saturday, July 27, join Anthony and Nigel for another exciting Music Quiz at The Meeting Place, UGR. It’s shaping up to be a summer filled with music, community spirit, and unforgettable moments on the beautiful Costa Calida.

Ricky Martin Live

RICKY Martin is set to make a thrilling stop in Murcia as part of his ‘Ricky Martin Live 2024′ tour. The Puerto Rican artist will grace the stage at the Plaza de Toros, delighting fans with his greatest hits. His performance is scheduled within the Murcia On program, promising an unforgettable evening on July 5 starting at 9:30 pm.

Fans can expect a spectacular show complete with impressive production and staging, enhancing renditions of popular tracks like ‘Livin’ la vida loca’, ‘Te extraño, te olvido, te amo’, and ‘Vente pa’ ca’. This event marks the end of his tour across various Spanish cities, with Murcia being the final Spanish destination.

Tickets for the event are already available, starting at €50, offering fans a chance to experience the energy and charisma of Ricky Martin live in concert. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to witness one of Latin pop’s biggest stars in action right here in Murcia!

