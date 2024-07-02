By Anna Ellis •
Published: 02 Jul 2024
Dance 'til dawn: Meed Festival lights up Elche. Image: MEED Festival / Facebook
Get ready for the Meed Festival on July 6 at de Elche!
This annual event transforms L’Escorxador into a lively family-friendly celebration of art, music, and creativity from 6:00.PM to 3:00.AM.
With free entry, visitors of all ages can enjoy various DJs to keep you dancing throughout the night.
Complementing the music are art installations and exhibitions that will be scattered around the venue, showcasing the talents of local and international artists.
One of the highlights of the festival is the bustling market, which features a variety of stalls dedicated to design, fashion, and craftsmanship.
Here, visitors can browse unique items, discover new trends, and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces directly from the creators.
No festival experience would be complete without delicious food, and Meed Festival delivers a gastronomic area featuring a variety of food trucks.
These trucks will serve up a delightful array of culinary delights.
Adding to the excitement is a dazzling fashion show, which will spotlight the latest trends and innovative designs from talented fashionistas.
Since its start in 2010, the Meed Festival has become a cultural cornerstone in Elche, attracting thousands annually.
The ninth edition of the Meed Festival will feature over 40 artists and DJs, making it one of the most extensive lineups to date.
The festival’s diverse program ensures there is something for everyone.

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
