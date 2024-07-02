By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 19:09

Dive into 'The Blue Salt': A Mediterranean art voyage. Image: Gudzgallery / Instagram.

From June 28 to July 18, Gudzgallery will present an exhibition that is sure to captivate art enthusiasts and admirers of the Mediterranean alike.

Titled “The Blue Salt,” this exhibition pays tribute to the sea and the Mediterranean landscape.

Sky & Water

Central to the exhibition are salt, an omnipresent element in the marine environment, and the colour blue, symbolising the boundlessness of the sky and water.

These elements not only define the aesthetic of the exhibition but also deeply immerse visitors in the essence and philosophy of the Mediterranean landscape.

“The Blue Salt” exhibition delves into the profound relationship between humans and their environment, celebrating the unique beauty of the Mediterranean as both a geographic and cultural space.

Deep Connection

The artworks on display are designed to provoke thought and evoke a deep connection to the serene and picturesque landscapes of the Mediterranean.

Visitors can enjoy this exhibition at Guzgallery from Tuesday to Thursday between 11:00.AM and 2:00.PM and from 4:00.PM to 6:00.PM.

On Mondays and Saturdays, it is open from 11:00.AM to 2:00.PM.

Admission to the exhibition is free.