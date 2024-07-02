Eating well is stylish – at No-Mad

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 9:21

Flaming delicious at No-Mad Credit: No-Mad Albir, Facebook

Eating well is stylish; in no other place can you find such a diverse range of nutritious dishes as in the No-Mad restaurant.

Located in Albir, No-Mad offers high quality international flavours in stunning interior and outdoor settings. The restaurant is 98 per cent recommended on social media by international clients due to its diverse offers and exquisite presentation.

From national dishes including Mexican tacos and Bittergarnituur (assorted Dutch tapas), No-Mad´s menu is rich in special recipes such as homemade croquettes with truffle, mushrooms and mayo-honey sauce, Thai-style mussels and burgers for every taste.

Vegans and vegetarians will not miss out with a great selection of pasta, poke bowls and salads. Children are also treated to a special menu and mouth-watering desserts.

No-Mad now invites visitors to enjoy a lovely dinner and drinks while watching the screening of the 2024 Euro Cup in a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere with international cuisine and culture.

Book your place by calling +34 865 81 58 32.

Open every day except Tuesday, 11am-11pm.

At Avenida del Albir, Albir.

Find No-Mad Albir on Facebook.

SPONSORED.