Finestrat – Window to the sea

By Donna Williams • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 17:49

Narrow quiet streets of Finestrat village Credit: Shutterstock: Veja

The village of Finestrat is not just a picturesque spot on the map, but a place with a rich and colourful history that spans over 20,000 years.

This history has left a profound footprint and an ancestral legacy that is still visible today, evoking a sense of awe and respect for its heritage.

What does Finestrat mean?

Finestrat, aptly named ‘Window to the Sea’, is a village like no other. It is uniquely nestled in the mountains, making it the only Spanish village with a long beach coastline below, forming Cala de Finestrat. This distinctive location is just one of the many interesting aspects of this village.

The story behind how the village acquired the coastline is not just fascinating, but also a testament to the bravery of the men of Finestrat. It involves North African pirates and the villagers valiantly fighting off the invaders, a display of courage that earned them 267 metres of coastline as a reward.

Finestrat – Mediterranean mountain village

The first known civilisation inhabited the caves and shelters of Sierra Cortina and was known to have been hunter-gatherers of the Paleolithic Superior. With its hilly environment and high visibility, Finestrat attracted Iberians, Romans and the Moors before the Christian armies came down from the North in the 1200s.

Today, Finestrat has been developed into luxurious residential areas with low-rise villa complexes, apartments and townhouses. However, many of the village’s traditional and colourfully painted houses still bear a Moorish influence.