Independence Day in Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 19:07

July 4 celebrations Credit Shutterstock

JULY 4, Independence day celebrated across the USA, and this year in the spectacular setting of El Bil-Bil Castle in Benalmadena.

Presi Aguilera, local councillor for Foreign Residents in Benalmadena, has announced the Independence Day celebration that is to be held at El Bil-Bil Castle on July 4. The festivities begin at 12am and continue all day until 11pm.

But it’s not only our American residents who are invited. People of all nationalities will be enjoying the festivities. There will be American food and drink on sale as well as live music.

Live entertainment

The entertainment, presided over by popular entertainer Bobby B, will include performances by The Landstrykers, Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, Rock of Ages, Buddy and the Crickets, Tony Whitehouse, Laura Ellen, Wayne Ward and Diva Fever, all sure to get everyone on the dancefloor.

This, the second celebration of its kind of American culture in Benalmadena, and the appropriately named ‘Independence Day’, will bring together locals, foreign residents of all nationalities, including the American community in Benalmadena themselves.

A grand event

Aguilera reminded everyone of how important July 4 is to all US Americans, and of what a pleasure it is for the Municipal Delegation of Foreign Residents of Benalmadena to participate in this grand event.

The party begins at 12am and goes on until 11 at night at the El Bil-Bil Castle on Thursday July 4, Av. Antonio Machado, 78, 29631 Benalmádena, Málaga.