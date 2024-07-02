Irish tourist’s Magaluf death

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 02 Jul 2024 • 13:42

Magaluf’s party strip Credit: Magaluf Punta Ballena/fb

A 45-year-old Irish tourist on holiday in Mallorca died tragically early Monday morning. Authorities believe he sustained injuries before his death.

The man’s body, found near Punta Ballena on Carrer Martín Ros García, showed injuries consistent with a hit-and-run incident. Investigators say the tourist, who holidayed with his family, may have consumed significant amounts of alcohol and drugs on Sunday night.

The man died at the scene

Around 4:30 am, a shop worker witnessed the man stumble and collapse. Despite resuscitation efforts by local police and medical personnel, he died at the scene.

An initial examination revealed leg injuries suggestive of a hit-and-run, bite marks on the shoulders, and a small piece of glass lodged in the back.

The Civil Guard’s Judicial Police believe the tourist was involved in a fight before being struck by a car. Despite the altercation and potential substance use, investigators are awaiting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. They suspect a combination of the injuries and intoxication may have led to the man’s collapse.

Authorities are collecting information

Authorities are collecting witness statements and reviewing security footage from the area to piece together the events leading to the tragedy.