Juergas Rock Festival returns this summer

Skindred may take over Adra
The Juergas Rock Festival returns to Adra and promises to be the place to be for lovers of mainly Spanish Rock from July 31 to August 3.
Described as the most fun rock festival of the summer, it returns for the 11th year with the bands appearing on the Playa de Adra.
More than 25 bands and solo artists will participate in the event with a mix of old school Spanish such as the idiosyncratic Muchachito Bombo Infierno to Welsh band Skindred who are certainly original in style and presentation.
Formed in 1988 in Newport, Wales they mix heavy metal alternative rock and reggae, they won best live band at the 2011 UK metal hammer golden gods awards at the Kerrang! Award ceremony and are known for their energetic and inclusive live show.
On July 31, the organisers will host a welcome party where participants will be able to enjoy performances by guest artists including the popular Eskorzo who are currently embarked on a Spanish tour.
As it’s a four day festival there are both camping and glamping options and day as well as complete festival tickets are available via https://thejuergasrockfestival.com/.
