Julian Marley in Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 02 Jul 2024 • 20:33

Playing live, son of the legendary Bob Marley. Credit TKX photography, from official Facebook page

Julian Marley plays Marbella this July 11. Grammy award winning artist, humanitarian and son of the legendary Bob Marley, to play the Starlite Festival.

Born in London in 1975, he grew up immersed in music, and from a young age quickly mastered bass, drums, guitar and keyboards and even recording his first demo at the age of 5.

Moving from from London to Jamaica in the early 90s, to join his brothers Ziggy, Stephen, Damian y Ky-Mani, his own career got underway, under the guidance of Jamaican reggae greats including drummer Carlton Barrett of The Wailers.

The Uprising

Forming his first Roots Reggae band, The Uprising, and collaborating with brother Ziggy Marley, Julian began to step out of the shadow of his father and make a name for himself in his first group Ghetto Youths Crew.

Grammy Award winner

He collaborated on the 1998 Grammy Award winning Lauren Hill album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and contributed to a remix homage to his father, the platinum-selling Chant Down Babylon.

This year, he received a Grammy Award for ‘Best Reggae Album’ for his 2023 album, ‘Colors of Royal’.

Philanthropist and in the spirit of his father, Marley is a significant contributor to charitable missions, not least his own Ghetto Youths Foundation, a charity for underprivileged youths in a variety of communities.

Julian Marley plays Starlite Festival in Marbella on Thursday July 11. Ticket prices range from €31 to €250.