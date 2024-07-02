Keane lighting up Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 02 Jul 2024 • 18:40

Tom Chaplin playing to crowd in Netherlands Credit: Shutterstock

KEANE play Marbella Sunday July 7. The English piano-driven 4-piece from East Sussex celebrate 20 years since their 2004 breakthrough album, ‘Hopes and Fears’.

Tom Chaplin, Tim Rice-Oxley, Richard Hughes and Jesse Quin, return to Spain after 5 years to dazzle fans with classics like ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, ‘This Is The Last Time’, and ‘Bend and Break’.

Somewhere Only We Know

Their debut album, Hopes and Fears, won ‘British Album of the Year’ at the Brit Awards in 2005, along with ‘Best British Breakthrough Act’. Both their first and second albums entered the UK charts at number 1. In 2008, Hopes and Fears and ‘Under the Iron Sea’, reached #13 and #8 respectively, and were voted among the best British albums ever by readers of Q Magazine. They joined the Beatles, Oasis and Radiohead as the only other artists ever having achieved two top-20 albums simultaneously.

Friends from school days

Friends from their school days, Rice-Oxley and Hughes started out as a covers band with Dominic Scott and were noticed by Chris Martin who was forming Coldplay. Martin is said to have invited invited Rice-Oxley to join his band, but Rice-Oxley could feel where Keane was destined.

Keane are back on stage and in their element for the first time in 5 years. They play the Starlite Festival in Marbella Sunday July 7. Tickets prices range from €37 up to €312.