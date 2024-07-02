Luxury ‘Christina O’ from The Crown for sale

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 17:14

Christina O played a key role in Princess Diana's story in The Crown Credit: The Crown/fb

The legendary superyacht “Christina O,” once owned by Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, is up for sale.

This iconic vessel boasts not only a fascinating past but also a recent brush with fame, having been featured in the fifth season of the hit Netflix series ‘The Crown.’

A luxurious pleasure yacht

Originally launched in 1943 as the HMCS Stormont, a Canadian anti-submarine frigate, the Christina O served its duty during the Battle of the Atlantic and even witnessed the historic Normandy landings. After World War II, Onassis acquired the surplus vessel for a mere US$34,000 and transformed it into a luxurious pleasure yacht named after his daughter Christina.

Opulence and luxury

Onassis’s Christina O became synonymous with opulence and extravagance. Designed by the renowned naval architect Caesar Pinnau, the 99-meter yacht offered unparalleled levels of luxury. As famously quipped by actor Richard Burton, “I don’t think there is a man or woman on earth who would not be seduced by the pure narcissism shamelessly flaunted on this boat.” Onassis himself reportedly replied, “I have found that to be so.”

The Christina O’s legacy continues to captivate. Its recent appearance in “The Crown” reignited interest in the yacht’s fascinating history. Now, after a meticulous restoration process, the Christina O has set sail onto the market for the first time, offered by Morley Yachts for a staggering €90 million.

This is a unique opportunity to own a piece of maritime history, a Hollywood prop, and a symbol of unparalleled luxury.