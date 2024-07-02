Madrid flight turbulence forces landing

By Talyta Franca • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 18:30

Interior of the plane after the turbulence Credit: Screenshot from video, X

Thirty passengers were injured after severe turbulence hit the flight from Madrid to Uruguay.

According to the Spanish airline Air Europa announcement on Monday, the turbulence led to an emergency landing in Brazil, in the city of Natal.

Diversion to Brazil

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, capable of carrying up to 339 passengers, landed without issues, and injured passengers received immediate medical attention at the airport of São Gonçalo do Amarante.

Stevan, a passenger on the flight, reported in an interview with Reuters, “About 30 people were injured, with fractures and injuries to arms, faces, and legs. It was terrifying; we thought we would die, but thankfully we didn’t.”

Assistance for passengers

Air Europa arranged for another plane to depart from Madrid on Monday to transport the stranded passengers in Brazil to their final destination in Uruguay.

Those needing further medical care were being treated at Brazil’s Natal International Airport.

Although no evidence links the injuries on the Air Europa flight to a safety issue, Boeing has faced multiple whistleblower allegations regarding safety concerns, according to a CNN report.

Recently, a whistleblower claimed parts of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner were unsafely built. A previous whistleblower, Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour, reported similar issues in 787 and 777 aircraft.

Despite changes in the manufacturing process, the FAA has launched multiple investigations, and the US Department of Justice is considering criminal charges against Boeing for its persistent quality and safety failures, as reported by CNN.