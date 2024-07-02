Marina Alta sea rescue

By Donna Williams • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 18:34

Maritime Rescue responded to the alert Credit: Shutterstock: Unai Huizi Photography

Eight North African migrants have been rescued from waters 26 miles outside of Benidorm, and three more are still yet to be found in the waters of the Marina Alta.

The migrants who had set sail from Algeria to Alicante last week had to be rescued last night when Maritime Rescue received the alert.

It came from a French merchant ship that had seen eight people in the water after the boat they were on had apparently sunk.

Maritime Safety and Rescue Society

The rescue was coordinated by Maritime Rescue and Alicante Maritime Captaincy, with the aid of the French vessel and a rescue helicopter.

While they successfully secured those spotted in the water, they were told three others were also travelling on the skiff and still missing.

The ship took five of the rescued party to the French port of Fos, and the other three were taken to Valencia Airport by helicopter.