Mary Earps to leave Manchester United

By Talyta Franca • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 14:16

Mary Earps Credit: maryearps, Instagram

English goalkeeper Mary Earps will part ways with Manchester United upon the expiration of her current contract this summer.

Despite being offered a contract extension by United, the 31-year-old England international has decided to move on, as confirmed by the club.

Earps’ future has been uncertain for several months, but it is anticipated that the 31-year-old will join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who have been leading the chase for her signature since January, as reported by Independent.

Securing Earps will be a significant acquisition for the French club, who reached the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League last season, but was knocked out after a 1-0 loss at home by Borussia Dortmund.

United’s gratitude and best wishes

Manchester United expressed their gratitude in a statement: “Everyone at Manchester United would like to thank Mary for her fine service and wish her the best of luck in the next stage of her career.”

During the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Earps held the role of vice-captain for England and was honoured with the Golden Glove as the tournament’s top goalkeeper.

Earps was also named the recipient of the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.

The goalkeeper joined Manchester United from Wolfsburg ahead of the 2019/20 season and has spent five seasons with the club.

According to the Independent report, Earps stated she would take her time deciding her future, emphasising the need to avoid making an emotional decision while confirming ongoing discussions.