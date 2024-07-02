Mighty pups in Torre del Mar

By Catherine McGeer •
Lifesaving heroes on four legs!
Image: velezmalaga.es
AS reported previously in The Euro Weekly News Torre del Mar’s beaches introduced the MasreQ, Unidad Canina de Emergencias (U.C.E) (Canine unit). These mighty pups and their dog trainer Miguel Sánchez-Mereciano have been turning heads as their superpowers are witnessed in action.
The team features six amazing rescue dogs, including Newfoundlands Queen, Oso, and Mai, and Labradors Nancy, Brown, and Buddy. These dogs start training at just a few months old and are ready to save lives within a year. They can swim up to three nautical miles and drag up to two tons, making them incredible lifesavers.
Each dog wears a special flotation vest to stay safe in the water. Their daily routine includes rest in shaded areas with plenty of water to keep them cool and hydrated. Looking ahead, the U.C.E. plans to grow and welcomes dog owners to join open training sessions on the beach in July. These sessions aim to boost rescue skills and help dogs who are afraid of water feel more comfortable. And remember whenever you’re in trouble just yelp for help!
