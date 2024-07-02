Murcia welcomes foreign entrepreneurs

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 19:19

THE Union of Professionals and Small Self-Employed (UPTA) predicts that the Murcia region will need 4,000 more self-employed foreigners over the next five years.

Current Trends in Murcia’s International Entrepreneurship

Currently, there are 10,180 international self-employed workers registered in Murcia, which is a 41 per cent increase over the last ten years. According to Eduardo Abad, the president of UPTA, industries like retail, hospitality, agriculture, transportation, construction, and domestic services will be particularly in need of these workers.

Facilitating Foreign Entrepreneurship

Abad recently met with Pilar Cancela, the Secretary of State for Migrations, to discuss simplifying the process for foreigners who want to start their own businesses in Spain. He emphasised the importance of welcoming international entrepreneurs and moving away from xenophobic attitudes.

Impact of Foreign Self-Employed in Murcia

This initiative aims to boost Murcia’s economy by attracting more foreign entrepreneurs to contribute to key sectors. UPTA’s proposal reflects ongoing trends and aims to ensure that Murcia can meet its economic and labour needs in the coming years.

