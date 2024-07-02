Murcia welcomes foreign entrepreneurs

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 19:19
Entrepreneurial Needs: Murcia
Image: Ground Picture
THE Union of Professionals and Small Self-Employed (UPTA) predicts that the Murcia region will need 4,000 more self-employed foreigners over the next five years.
Currently, there are 10,180 international self-employed workers registered in Murcia, which is a 41 per cent increase over the last ten years. According to Eduardo Abad, the president of UPTA, industries like retail, hospitality, agriculture, transportation, construction, and domestic services will be particularly in need of these workers.
Abad recently met with Pilar Cancela, the Secretary of State for Migrations, to discuss simplifying the process for foreigners who want to start their own businesses in Spain. He emphasised the importance of welcoming international entrepreneurs and moving away from xenophobic attitudes.
This initiative aims to boost Murcia’s economy by attracting more foreign entrepreneurs to contribute to key sectors. UPTA’s proposal reflects ongoing trends and aims to ensure that Murcia can meet its economic and labour needs in the coming years.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.