No need to leave the beach

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 12:20

Barbie reception Credit: UKinUSA, https://www.flickr.com/photos/ukinusa/53054110582/

Do you love watching movies but don´t want to leave the beach during the summer?

Enjoy the perks of Javea´s beach cinema until August at the Arenal Beach.

All movies will be screened from 10pm in Spanish. Below is this month´s programme.

July 9 Vaya Vacaciones; a Spanish family comedy exploring the humorous relationship between grandchildren and gradnparents who spend a summer on an unexpected vacation.

July 16 Mummies, Spanish animation film about a group of royal mummies coming to London and falling in love.

July 23, Barbie; a modern day classic for all ages starring Margot Robbie as the iconic Barbie doll.

July 39 La Vida Padre; a family comedy made in Spain about a father and son relationship with all its ups and downs.

Free entry.