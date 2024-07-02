No need to leave the beach

By Anna Akopyan •
Barbie reception
Credit: UKinUSA, https://www.flickr.com/photos/ukinusa/53054110582/
Do you love watching movies but don´t want to leave the beach during the summer?
Enjoy the perks of Javea´s beach cinema until August at the Arenal Beach.
All movies will be screened from 10pm in Spanish. Below is this month´s programme.
July 9 Vaya Vacaciones; a Spanish family comedy exploring the humorous relationship between grandchildren and gradnparents who spend a summer on an unexpected vacation.
July 16 Mummies, Spanish animation film about a group of royal mummies coming to London and falling in love.
July 23, Barbie; a modern day classic for all ages starring Margot Robbie as the iconic Barbie doll.
July 39 La Vida Padre; a family comedy made in Spain about a father and son relationship with all its ups and downs.
Free entry.
