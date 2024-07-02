Novice lifeguards become life savers

By John Smith • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 16:10

The two young heroes Credit: Tabernas Council

On the morning of Saturday, June 29, two lifeguards at the Tabernas municipal pool saved the life of a 16-year-old swimmer.

Almost like an elaborate episode from a film it appears that the two 17-year-olds Antonio Martinez Jaén and Ionut Bogdan Ciuborariu had only started their jobs the previous day and suddenly within 24 hours they were called into action.

Saving a life

A group of boys turned up at the pool and jumped in, but one of them suddenly found himself in difficulties and started to drown.

The life guards pulled him out of the pool and began to resuscitate him, bringing him back to life and waiting with him whilst an ambulance arrived to take him first to the nearby health centre and then to hospital where he is said to be recovering.

The local council has singled out these two young lifesavers and congratulated them on their incredible action which has saved a life and showed the importance of having trained lifeguards on hand.

Be alert to lifeguards advice

This is an important reminder for all of those who will be taking to municipal pools or swimming in the sea to always be alert to the presence of lifeguards, take notice of warning flags on beaches and comply with any instructions that may be issued in order to keep everyone safe.