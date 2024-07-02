Novice lifeguards become life savers

By John Smith •
Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 16:10
The two young heroes
Credit: Tabernas Council
On the morning of Saturday, June 29, two lifeguards at the Tabernas municipal pool saved the life of a 16-year-old swimmer.
Almost like an elaborate episode from a film it appears that the two 17-year-olds Antonio Martinez Jaén and Ionut Bogdan Ciuborariu had only started their jobs the previous day and suddenly within 24 hours they were called into action.
A group of boys turned up at the pool and jumped in, but one of them suddenly found himself in difficulties and started to drown.
The life guards pulled him out of the pool and began to resuscitate him, bringing him back to life and waiting with him whilst an ambulance arrived to take him first to the nearby health centre and then to hospital where he is said to be recovering.
The local council has singled out these two young lifesavers and congratulated them on their incredible action which has saved a life and showed the importance of having trained lifeguards on hand.
This is an important reminder for all of those who will be taking to municipal pools or swimming in the sea to always be alert to the presence of lifeguards, take notice of warning flags on beaches and comply with any instructions that may be issued in order to keep everyone safe.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.