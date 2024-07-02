Overdrive – nights of rock

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 11:20

Overdrive Rock Cafe Credit: Overdrive Rock Cafe, Facebook

Get the feeling of overdrive at Overdrive Rock Cafe in La Nucia. Here are this month’s concerts to attend if you want to rock your night away.

July 4, 7pm Emm with the best rock of the 1970s.

July 5, 10.30pm Blackjack duo, effortlessly shaking up the venue.

July 6, 7pm Retrosound to make you feel nostalgic and 10.30pm Jaleo with authentic alternative hits.

July 7, 7pm Strange Brew with rock classics resonating right to the heart.

July 11, 7pm Emm.

July 12, 10.30pm Willy Burret Xperience with moments to remember in ceaseless dancing,

July 13, 7pm Alex Bambiche with a soulful solo, followed by the furiously fabulous, Fisted Sister at 10.30pm.

July 14, 7pm Strange Brew.

July 18, 7pm Emm.

July 19, 10.30pm Blackjack.

July 20, 7pm Retrosound, followed by an AC/DC tribute, The Jack at 10.30pm.

July 21, 7pm, Strange Brew.

July 25, 7pm Emm.

July 26, 10.30pm New Experience

July 27, 7pm Alex Bambiche, followed by a hard rock and blues covers band, Back Sounds at 10.30pm.

July 28, 7pm Strange Brew.

Enjoy a wide range of beer, spirits and tapas at Overdrive Rock Cafe.

Open daily 10am-2pm

At C.Guadales, 19 La Nucia.

SPONSORED.