Paws Patrol catches errant dog owners

By John Smith • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 19:01

Checking to ensure the dog is microchipped Credit: Huercal Overa Council

The requirement that dog owners should clean up their mess has been a law for many years but still uncaring people just leave the mess behind.

It’s bad enough when the weather is mild, but with hot weather and the summer not only is this mess more unpleasant than usual but it’s hazardous to health, especially when the very young are involved.

Local Police involved

The Huercal Overa Council, through the auspices of the Local Police, is carrying out a special campaign with the aim of ensuring compliance with current regulations on the identification and care of dogs and the collection of their excrement.

This initiative seeks to promote responsibility among pet owners and maintain the cleanliness and health of public spaces and the fine for not clearing the mess could be €300.

Dogs must be microchipped

The law requires that all dogs are microchipped so that they can be identified and if you are an owner who hasn’t done this, then fine could range from €10,000 to €50,000.

During this campaign, the Local Police are increasing surveillance in parks, streets and other areas frequented by pets. Controls are carried out to verify that dogs are identified and that their owners comply with the obligation to pick up excrement.