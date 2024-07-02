Paws Patrol catches errant dog owners

By John Smith •
Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 19:01
Checking to ensure the dog is microchipped
Credit: Huercal Overa Council
The requirement that dog owners should clean up their mess has been a law for many years but still uncaring people just leave the mess behind.
It’s bad enough when the weather is mild, but with hot weather and the summer not only is this mess more unpleasant than usual but it’s hazardous to health, especially when the very young are involved.
The Huercal Overa Council, through the auspices of the Local Police, is carrying out a special campaign with the aim of ensuring compliance with current regulations on the identification and care of dogs and the collection of their excrement.
This initiative seeks to promote responsibility among pet owners and maintain the cleanliness and health of public spaces and the fine for not clearing the mess could be €300.
The law requires that all dogs are microchipped so that they can be identified and if you are an owner who hasn’t done this, then fine could range from €10,000 to €50,000.
During this campaign, the Local Police are increasing surveillance in parks, streets and other areas frequented by pets. Controls are carried out to verify that dogs are identified and that their owners comply with the obligation to pick up excrement.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
