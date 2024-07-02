Portugal sees Senegal travel boom

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 02 Jul 2024 • 12:44

The Riu Baobab resort in Senegal Credit: Riu Baobab/fb

Solferias, a leading Portuguese tour operator, is experiencing a boom in travel to Senegal, according to Director Nuno Mateus.

While traditional favourites Cape Verde and Paris hold the top two spots, Senegal has seen a dramatic rise in popularity in recent years.

Riu Baobab resort

This surge is attributed to the opening of the Riu Baobab resort. “We launched charters, and Senegal grew exponentially,” Mateus explains. “There was a revolution in terms of demand from Portugal due to this hotel’s opening.”

Solferias highlights the importance of good air connections for destinations to thrive. “A destination without good connections may have some demand, but it ends up being marginal,” says Mateus.

Lusanova sees a different trend

Meanwhile, Lusanova, another Portuguese travel agency, reports a different trend. Their clients prioritise domestic destinations like the Azores and Madeira, alongside European countries like Italy, France, and Germany. For long-haul trips, Southeast Asia, India, and South America are in high demand.

Lusanova’s Operational Director, Tiago Encarnacao, observes a shift in traveller behaviour – “People are more conscious of their travel choices, opting for higher quality destinations and products,” he says.

These contrasting trends showcase the diverse preferences of Portuguese travellers. While Solferias caters to those seeking exotic getaways with improved accessibility, Lusanova focuses on European adventures and high-quality domestic experiences.