By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 10:35

Reggaeton Beach Festival Credit: Reggaeton Beach Festival, Facebook

Treat yourself to a weekend of fun at the Reggaeton Beach Festival in Benidorm.

On July 6-7, the fifth ever Reggaeton Beach Festival is coming to the party land of Benidorm, inviting visitors from all backgrounds and ages to spend an unforgettable weekend.

With live music, unique activities, gastronomy and more surprises, you are guaranteed to make the best of your summer without going abroad.

The line up includes renowned Spanish artists including El Alfa, Maria Becerra, Noriel and more, lighting up the entirely modern stage with a spectacular view.

For those seeking a little more privacy, VIP areas are available with shaded locations, bars and exclusive chill out areas. The VIP also grants a front view of the stage, brining you closer to the iconic Reggaeton artists.

Win prices, compete in games and even get your hair and makeup done at the venue´s varied programme of activities.

A complete gastronomic offer is also guaranteed, with food trucks presenting flavours from all over the world, including vegan and gluten-free versions.

This summer, the festival also hosts water areas to stay cool during the heat.

Don´t miss out at get your ticket at Raggaetonbeachfestival.com

At Guillermo Amor Municipal Stadium in Benidorm.