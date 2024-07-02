By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 10:35
Reggaeton Beach Festival
Credit: Reggaeton Beach Festival, Facebook
Treat yourself to a weekend of fun at the Reggaeton Beach Festival in Benidorm.
On July 6-7, the fifth ever Reggaeton Beach Festival is coming to the party land of Benidorm, inviting visitors from all backgrounds and ages to spend an unforgettable weekend.
With live music, unique activities, gastronomy and more surprises, you are guaranteed to make the best of your summer without going abroad.
The line up includes renowned Spanish artists including El Alfa, Maria Becerra, Noriel and more, lighting up the entirely modern stage with a spectacular view.
For those seeking a little more privacy, VIP areas are available with shaded locations, bars and exclusive chill out areas. The VIP also grants a front view of the stage, brining you closer to the iconic Reggaeton artists.
Win prices, compete in games and even get your hair and makeup done at the venue´s varied programme of activities.
A complete gastronomic offer is also guaranteed, with food trucks presenting flavours from all over the world, including vegan and gluten-free versions.
This summer, the festival also hosts water areas to stay cool during the heat.
Don´t miss out at get your ticket at Raggaetonbeachfestival.com
At Guillermo Amor Municipal Stadium in Benidorm.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.