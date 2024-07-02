Seven dead after rainstorm in Italy, France, and Switzerland

By Talyta Franca •
Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 12:15
The Noaschetta River near Turin in northern Italy flooded, closing the main road
Credit: Screenshot from video
At least seven people have died as severe storms and heavy rain hit Italy, France, and Switzerland.
Among the victims was a hotel guest who drowned in flash floods, while three others were swept away by a landslide. Other victims were killed when trees fell on their vehicles.
In northern Italy, relentless rain triggered landslides and flooding, with the regions of Lombardy and Piedmont among the worst affected. Rescue teams were working tirelessly to reach isolated communities and assess the damage.
In France, the southern regions faced similar destruction, with rivers overflowing and roads becoming impassable due to the torrential rainstorm.
Switzerland also experienced significant impacts, particularly in the Ticino region, where rivers surged and landslides blocked major roads.
Authorities in all three countries have issued severe weather warnings, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.
Emergency services across the affected areas were on high alert, conducting rescue operations and providing assistance to those stranded or displaced.
The extent of the damage is still being assessed, but the immediate focus remains on ensuring the safety of residents and restoring essential services.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Talyta Franca, Class 2026, Northwestern University in Qatar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.