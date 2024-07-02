Seven dead after rainstorm in Italy, France, and Switzerland

By Talyta Franca • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 12:15

The Noaschetta River near Turin in northern Italy flooded, closing the main road Credit: Screenshot from video

At least seven people have died as severe storms and heavy rain hit Italy, France, and Switzerland.

Among the victims was a hotel guest who drowned in flash floods, while three others were swept away by a landslide. Other victims were killed when trees fell on their vehicles.

Northern Italy hit hard by landslides and flooding

In northern Italy, relentless rain triggered landslides and flooding, with the regions of Lombardy and Piedmont among the worst affected. Rescue teams were working tirelessly to reach isolated communities and assess the damage.

In France, the southern regions faced similar destruction, with rivers overflowing and roads becoming impassable due to the torrential rainstorm.

Switzerland also experienced significant impacts, particularly in the Ticino region, where rivers surged and landslides blocked major roads.

Emergency services on high alert

Authorities in all three countries have issued severe weather warnings, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Emergency services across the affected areas were on high alert, conducting rescue operations and providing assistance to those stranded or displaced.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed, but the immediate focus remains on ensuring the safety of residents and restoring essential services.