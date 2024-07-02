Sharon Corr denied Ryanair flight

By Talyta Franca • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 19:30

Sharon Corr Credit: joelhgarcia

Sharon Corr, the talented Irish violinist from The Corrs, reported feeling “humiliated” after being refused entry on a Ryanair flight to Dublin on June 30.

The musician was scheduled to fly from Madrid to Dublin for rehearsals with her band but faced a seven-hour ordeal at the airport.

Corr took to social media to share her frustration: “Today I was booked on a Ryanair flight. I got up at 6 in the morning. I was not allowed on the flight because I had my violin.”

Corr expressed her distress after the long wait, “Humiliated, angry, then crying as only a good woman can do. Why was I going to Dublin? My home turf, to rehearse, to go on tour! I’m beyond disappointed […]”

Ryanair’s response and policies

Ryanair’s website states that smaller musical instruments can be brought into the cabin if an additional seat is purchased.

According to their policy: “For smaller music equipment like guitars or violins that exceed your cabin baggage dimensions, you can opt to pay an extra seat fare for it.”

According to Daily Record, an airline spokesperson stated that Corr’s violin exceeded the cabin bag dimensions, necessitating a standard gate baggage fee.

“This passenger refused to pay the standard fee and instead chose not to travel on this flight,” the spokesperson explained.

Corr refuted the airline’s statement, claiming through social media that she offered to purchase a seat for her violin but was denied.

“I offered to buy a seat for my violin and was refused! You cannot place a violin in the hold as obviously it is a fragile instrument. I was refused by them to travel.”