By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 13:32

Silver surge: The rise of centenarians. Image: Tint Media.

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) forecasts significant demographic changes for the province of Alicante over the next 15 years.

This forecast includes an accelerated ageing of its population.

The number of centenarians is expected to nearly quadruple, rising from 410 today to approximately 1,593 by 2039, assuming life expectancy continues to increase.

Baby Boom

Additionally, out of the projected 2.45 million residents in Alicante by 2039, an increase of almost half a million, 28 per cent will be over 65 years old, coinciding with the retirement of the “Baby Boom” generation.

This demographic ageing will be partially mitigated by international migration.

By 2039, slightly over 1 million residents, or nearly 41 per cent of the population, will be foreign-born, compared to the current 27.58 per cent.

Remaining Stable

The number of residents born in Spain is expected to remain stable at around 1.45 million.

The influx of working-age immigrants and their families will contribute to a gradual increase in the birth rate.

This year, about 13,500 children are expected to be born in the Alicante region, with projections reaching around 18,600 births by 2039.

By then, approximately 95,000 children aged 0 to 4 will live in the province.

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy at birth in Spain is about 81 years for men and over 86 for women.

A man turning 65 today can expect to live an additional 19 years on average, while a woman can expect more than 23 additional years.