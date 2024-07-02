Spotlight on Canillas de Albaida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 17:49

An Andalucian Paradise Image: Shutterstock/ Pabkov

SITUATED in the heart of the Axarquía region in Málaga, Canillas de Albaida is a charming white-washed village that epitomizes the essence of Andalucian beauty and tranquillity. Perched on the foothills of the Sierra de Tejeda, Almijara, and Alhama Natural Park, this picturesque village offers stunning panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and lush landscapes.

Canillas de Albaida is a haven for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers. The village serves as a gateway to numerous hiking and cycling trails, including the popular GR-242 route, which takes you through verdant valleys, pine forests, and up to spectacular viewpoints. The Río Turvilla, a refreshing river that meanders through the countryside, provides a perfect spot for a picnic or a cool dip during the hot summer months.

Rich in history and culture, Canillas de Albaida boasts several historical landmarks. The Church of Nuestra Señora del Rosario, with its Mudejar architectural style, stands as a testament to the village’s rich heritage. The village also celebrates traditional Andalucian festivals with great fervour, such as the annual Feria in August, which features music, dancing, and local gastronomy.

The local cuisine is another highlight, offering delicious Andalucian dishes like gazpacho, migas, and a variety of tapas. With its relaxing environment, welcoming locals, and rich culture, Canillas de Albaida is a hidden treasure waiting to be explored by those seeking an authentic Andalucian experience.

Hiking Trails

CANILLAS de Albaida is a paradise for hiking fans. The village serves as a perfect starting point for numerous trails that weave through the breathtaking landscapes of the Sierra de Tejeda, Almijara, and Alhama Natural Park.

One of the most popular routes is the GR-242 trail, which offers hikers a journey through lush valleys, pine forests, and rugged mountain terrain. This trail provides stunning panoramic views and an opportunity to experience the diverse flora and fauna of the region. Another favoured path is the circular route from Canillas de Albaida to Cómpeta, a neighbouring village. This trail features charming olive groves, ancient terraces, and the serene Río Turvilla.

For a shorter hike, the route to the Puerto Blanquillo viewpoint offers an easy ascent with rewarding views of the surrounding mountains and the Mediterranean Sea in the distance. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or a casual walker, the trails around Canillas de Albaida promise an unforgettable adventure in the heart of Andalucia.

Village Centre

THE Church of Nuestra Señora del Rosario is located in the heart of Canillas de Albaida. This charming church, built in the 16th century, is a stunning example of Mudejar architecture, blending Islamic and Christian design elements.

The church’s exterior, with its white-washed walls and modest bell tower, complements the traditional Andalucian aesthetic of the village. Inside, visitors are greeted by beautiful wooden ceilings and intricate altarpieces that reflect the region’s rich cultural heritage. The main altar, dedicated to Our Lady of the Rosary, is a focal point of devotion for the local community.

Beyond its architectural beauty, the church plays a central role in village life, hosting religious ceremonies, festivals, and community events. Visitors to Canillas de Albaida will find the Church of Nuestra Señora del Rosario not only a place of worship but also a testament to the village’s enduring historical and cultural significance.

Global spotlight

CANILLAS de Albaida‘s mayor, Encarnación Pareja, welcomed a group of tourism professionals from Málaga, including guides and tour operators from Germany, Iran, Britain, and the Polish operator Itaka. The visit, part of the Andalucian Experience Innovation Project, showcased the town’s rich Andalucian heritage.

Organised by the Tourism Area of Mancomunidad Axarquía and Plan A, this initiative is funded by the EU’s NextGeneration recovery funds. Participants were impressed by the local charms and cultural legacy, gaining insights into promoting the region as a prime tourist destination.

The project, under the State Secretariat for Tourism, aligns with the European Union’s Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan. This hands-on tour aimed to bolster Canillas de Albaida’s appeal, contributing to the broader effort of revitalising tourism in the region.

For more Axarquia news and events click here