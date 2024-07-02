By Anna Ellis •
Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 11:01
Surprise visitor: Loggerhead Turtle takes a break on Muchavista Beach. Image. Ayuntamiento de El Campello.
A specimen of the “Caretta Caretta” turtle, commonly known as the Loggerhead Turtle, recently surprised lifeguards and a few beachgoers at Muchavista beach, where a red flag was flying due to strong waves.
The turtle sought refuge on the sandy shore until the storm subsided and then returned to the sea to continue its journey.
Lifeguards reported the turtle’s presence to the Oceanográfic Foundation of Valencia and emergency services (112), considering the possibility that the turtle might have come ashore to lay eggs.
However, this was not the case.
El Campello has joined the “Turtles in the Mediterranean 2024” campaign, which aims to inform citizens on how to respond when encountering a marine turtle on the coast.
Under the motto “Here we save turtles,” this campaign is being conducted in 80 municipalities across the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia, Andalusia, and the Balearic Islands.
Given the current spawning season, the municipal Department of the Environment has instructed beach cleaning workers to stay vigilant while raking the sand and to take special care to avoid disturbing potential nests.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.