By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 11:01

Surprise visitor: Loggerhead Turtle takes a break on Muchavista Beach. Image. Ayuntamiento de El Campello.

A specimen of the “Caretta Caretta” turtle, commonly known as the Loggerhead Turtle, recently surprised lifeguards and a few beachgoers at Muchavista beach, where a red flag was flying due to strong waves.

The turtle sought refuge on the sandy shore until the storm subsided and then returned to the sea to continue its journey.

Oceanográfic Foundation

Lifeguards reported the turtle’s presence to the Oceanográfic Foundation of Valencia and emergency services (112), considering the possibility that the turtle might have come ashore to lay eggs.

However, this was not the case.

Turtle Campaign

El Campello has joined the “Turtles in the Mediterranean 2024” campaign, which aims to inform citizens on how to respond when encountering a marine turtle on the coast.

Under the motto “Here we save turtles,” this campaign is being conducted in 80 municipalities across the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia, Andalusia, and the Balearic Islands.

Given the current spawning season, the municipal Department of the Environment has instructed beach cleaning workers to stay vigilant while raking the sand and to take special care to avoid disturbing potential nests.