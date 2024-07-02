By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 11:56
Swing dancing
Credit: Spitalfields_E1, Flickr
Swing into summer with an easy introduction to Merengue and Swing dancing in Javea.
On July 9 and July 16, the dance instructor, Alee, will guide the visitors through a comprehensive learning course of dancing, fit for all levels and ages.
With a swing like the 1950s, all attendees are guaranteed to leave with brand new dancing skills and a feeling of flowing energy.
Lessons will take place at 5pm-6pm.
Book your place by WhatsApp +1 917 544 3880
At Star Studios Avenida Paris 37, Javea.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
