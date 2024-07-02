By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 11:56

Swing dancing Credit: Spitalfields_E1, Flickr

Swing into summer with an easy introduction to Merengue and Swing dancing in Javea.

On July 9 and July 16, the dance instructor, Alee, will guide the visitors through a comprehensive learning course of dancing, fit for all levels and ages.

With a swing like the 1950s, all attendees are guaranteed to leave with brand new dancing skills and a feeling of flowing energy.

Lessons will take place at 5pm-6pm.

Book your place by WhatsApp +1 917 544 3880

At Star Studios Avenida Paris 37, Javea.