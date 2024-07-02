The beauty of Nijar

By John Smith • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 17:13

Enjoy the laid back life of Nijar Credit: Lux Blue Shutterstock

The municipality of Nijar is one of just three towns in Almeria which has become a member of the Most Beautiful Village in Spain Association.

Beautiful village

Situated 300 metres above sea level in the foothills of the Sierra Alhamilla it has seen the influence of the Moors and then the return to rule by the Christians which ensures that the two cultures have left an indelible mark on the village.

Narrow and labyrinthine streets of square white houses, adorned with colourful flowerpots make for a peaceful walk through this beautiful village, which can be admired in its entirety from La Atalaya (watchtower), located on an easily accessible promontory.

It is well-known for its ceramics and traditional rugs as well as the exciting food which can be obtained from local restaurants.

Largest municipality in Almeria

Although the village is small, the entire area which makes up the municipality is some 600 square kilometres, making it the largest municipality by size in Almeria Province and it boasts the Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park as well as the greatest number of beaches which run along its 63 kilometre coastline.

Population is just under 32,000 of which just 2,200 have settled from other parts of Europe although there is a significant Moroccan community who enjoy living in the municipality.

Apart from agriculture, tourism forms an in important part of the economy of Nijar and there are wide range of different places to stay from Boutique hotels to campsites.