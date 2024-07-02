The finest – The Cut

By Anna Akopyan •
Dining at The Cut
Credit: The Cut - Steakhouse Denia, Facebook
A steak specialty restaurant in Denia, The Cut invites visitors to delight in delicious dishes to the sound of live music from renowned local artists.
This July, all live music will be held from 8pm at the restaurant venue, hosted every Sunday and Friday nights.
Every Sunday of the month; The Legendarios superb band.
Friday July 5; Dixie Jumble with a swinging blues set.
Friday July 12; Sailor Smile; the multi-genre and multi-talented.
Friday July 19; Joe Wilkinson with an emotional acoustic solo.
Friday July 26; Lady Jazz with fabulous jazz classics.
The sea-fronted venue offers every kind of meat cut, cooked to personalised taste on a charcoal grill. The Cut´s steaks are prime in quality and are sustainably sourced, ensuring the best offers of meat with a wide variety of sauces and delicious sides.
Bison from Europe, beef from Galicia, Buffalo from Italy, Heifer from Germany; the finest is found at The Cut.
Open every Tuesday-Sunday 12pm-12am.
Bookings at 865 714 357.
Find The Cut – Steakhouse Denia on Facebook.
