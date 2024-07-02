The Three Tenors in Hotel Marriot

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 14:30

The Three Tenors Credit: Credit: Christian Lindsey, Facebook

A romantic and enchanting night of music is waiting for you at the Hotel Marriot Denia on July 13.

The touring Three Tenors, the talented Quintin Bueno, Arturo Pastor and Christian Lindsey under the musical direction of Shlomo Rodriguez, will take the stage again with classic melodies of romance and nostalgia.

O Sole Mio, Besame Mucho, La Traviata, New York New York and more timeless hits will resonate through the venue in the trio´s exquisite and evoking performance.

9.30pm start.

Get your €30 tickets on Eventbrite.com or by calling 633 559 004.

At Alqueria Degerrando, Jesus Pobre, Denia.