The Three Tenors in Hotel Marriot

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 14:30
The Three Tenors
Credit: Credit: Christian Lindsey, Facebook
A romantic and enchanting night of music is waiting for you at the Hotel Marriot Denia on July 13.
The touring Three Tenors, the talented Quintin Bueno, Arturo Pastor and Christian Lindsey under the musical direction of Shlomo Rodriguez, will take the stage again with classic melodies of romance and nostalgia.
O Sole Mio, Besame Mucho, La Traviata, New York New York and more timeless hits will resonate through the venue in the trio´s exquisite and evoking performance.
9.30pm start.
Get your €30 tickets on Eventbrite.com or by calling 633 559 004.
At Alqueria Degerrando, Jesus Pobre, Denia.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.