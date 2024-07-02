By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jul 2024 • 9:38

Voices of Elche: Song Festival set to crown new stars. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

On August 6, the Hort de Baix will host the final of Elche’s Song Festival competition.

This year marks its fourth anniversary, and admission is free until the venue reaches full capacity.

Inma Mora, the Councillor for Festivities, highlighted that the festival will feature numerous Spanish artists, among whom the finalists of this increasingly established competition in the city will emerge.

Great Opportunity

Manuel Ramos, the festival’s director, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “It is a great opportunity and honour to continue fostering young talent in our city and province.”

He noted that artists who have participated in the festival have gone on to make a national impact.

Registration for the contest opened on July 1.

Two Categories

The competition will have two categories: Youth (8-15 years old) and Adult (16-25 years old).

Oriana Quintero, the festival organiser, explained that those interested in participating should submit a video of themselves singing for at least one minute to festivaldelacancionfestesdelx@gmail.com.

The jury comprises professionals from music, visual arts, and performing arts.