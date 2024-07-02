By Anna Ellis •
A great way to get to know Altea’s heritage is to participate in one of the free guided tours.
The tours are organised throughout the year by the municipal Tourism department and are offered in Spanish, Valencian and English.
Altea’s Tourism Councillor, Xelo González, has confirmed that details for July’s tours are now available.
Guided tours will take place on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month, starting at 7:30 PM from the Tourist Info located at Passeig Sant Pere.
The only requirement to attend is to register in advance at altea@touristinfo.net, as the maximum capacity is 30 people.
Alternatively, registration can also be done by phone at (+34) 965 84 41 14,
Xelo González has encouraged participation from residents and visitors and urges those interested in discovering Altea to sign up as soon as possible for these guided tours through the Old Town, as they are very popular.
