Trending:

A $104 million contract

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 17:49

LeBron James Credit: LeBron James, Facebook

The four-time NBA champion, LeBron James has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers to renew his contract for $104 million (€96,413,200)

The shared decision will keep LeBron for two seasons; despite approaching his 40s birthday in December, the athlete continues to perform at an exceptional level and remains the top scorer in NBA history. 

LeBron will now share a team with his son, Bronny James and will keep scoring for the Lakers unless he chooses the option of the exit clause, to be executed in 2025.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading