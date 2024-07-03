A $104 million contract

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 03 Jul 2024
The four-time NBA champion, LeBron James has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers to renew his contract for $104 million (€96,413,200)
The shared decision will keep LeBron for two seasons; despite approaching his 40s birthday in December, the athlete continues to perform at an exceptional level and remains the top scorer in NBA history.
LeBron will now share a team with his son, Bronny James and will keep scoring for the Lakers unless he chooses the option of the exit clause, to be executed in 2025.
