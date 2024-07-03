Andy Murray & Emma Raducanu: Mixed Doubles

By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 16:09

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu Mixed Doubles partners at Wimbledon 2024 Credit: X:@Wimbledon

Fresh from winning her first round in the singles tournament, Emma Raducanu enters mixed doubles with Andy Murray.

It has been confirmed that the British duo will participate as a wildcard addition. The competition will get underway this Friday, and the draw will be determined later today. They are the only active Grand Slam winners representing Britain, so they are expected to draw a big following.

Sir Andy, who has pulled out of the singles tournament after struggling to recover from a back injury, is now focused on the doubles competitions. Aside from partnering with Raducanu in the mixed doubles, he is also joining his brother, Jamie Murray, for the men’s doubles tournament. They are set to play their opening game on Centre Court tomorrow against Australian opponents John Peers and Rinky Hijikata.

It has previously been announced that Murray will retire this year after the 2024 Paris Olympics in the summer.

Raducanu said of the partnering, “I haven’t really spoken to him so much. I think for me, it’s just watching him operate day-to-day, watching him be absolutely on it with everything. Even in practice now, he’s on it to the minute.”

British Grand Slam winners

Both players are trailblazers for British tennis in their own right. Sir Andy made his mark when he won the US Open in 2012, making him the first British major winner since the legendary Virginia Wade in 1977. Likewise, Raducanu achieved the same feat in 2022 and became history’s youngest British major winner.

It remains to be seen whether they will make history together at Wimbledon as mixed doubles partners, but one thing is for sure: It will be exciting watching them try.