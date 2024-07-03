Astronomy rules at the Calar Alto Observatory

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 16:26

Welcoming visitors to the Calar Alto Observatory Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

Representatives of a number of different local and national Government organisations visited the Calar Alto Observatory on June 28.

With the impressive title of the Hispanic Astronomical Center in Andalucia, AIE, the observatory is looking to promote information about its activities and importance to the region as well as Spain.

Guided tour

During the tour, attendees were told about the 3.5 telescope and taken to the CARMENES instrument and the MARCOT room (modular scalable telescope); during which they received explanations of the scientific projects in which Calar Alto is currently involved.

It was in 2019, its 50th Anniversary that the observatory became 100 per cent Spanish owned as 50 per cent of its shares were obtained from the German Max Planck Institute, thanks to financing from the Junta de Andalucia and the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC).

The delegate of the Government of the Junta de Andalucia in Almera, Aránzazu Martín observed that “the Calar Alto Astronomical Observatory is not only a benchmark for astronomy in Spain, but also occupies a prominent place in the international scientific community.”