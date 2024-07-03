Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 19:19

Reggaeton Beach Festival 2024 Image: Facebook/ RBF

Beach Festival

THE Reggaeton Beach Festival (RBF) 2024 is set to make waves in Nerja, marking its debut in this coastal town on July 6 and 7. Known for its vibrant celebration of urban music, this year’s event promises an enhanced experience with a sprawling stage measuring over 45 by 22 metres, an integrated DJ booth, and a massive 8K screen spanning over 400 square metres.

International stars such as Anuel AA, Justin Quiles, Bryant Myers, and more are headlining the festival, alongside top-tier DJs like Ballesteros and Juanjo García. The lineup reflects RBF’s commitment to delivering a cutting-edge musical spectacle.

Beyond music, attendees can enjoy an innovative activity area featuring attractions, gaming zones, and water-based activities. The venue, situated right by the sea, boasts over 20,000 square metres of artificial turf, complemented by free drinking water fountains.

Directors of RBF emphasised their commitment to a daytime format (from 4 pm to midnight), respecting local residents’ sleep schedules. Economic studies indicate the festival’s substantial impact, exceeding €6 million, benefiting local businesses.

Tickets for RBF 2024 are available with a discount of 50 per cent for Nerja and Maro residents, reflecting the festival’s commitment to local support.

Summer Fun

TORROX is getting ready for an action-packed summer with loads of activities, parties, and outdoor fun as part of its ‘Vive el verano’ (live the summer) program. Mayor Óscar Medina, along with some local council members unveiled the town’s exciting lineup, promising the most jam-packed cultural agenda in Torrox‘s history.

This summer’s highlights include the 40th-anniversary bash on July 27 and moving the popular food truck fest from El Morche to El Peñoncillo, making it easier for everyone to join in from different areas.

Top attractions include concerts by the Cultural Association ‘Vive la Música’ on July 16, 20, and August 4. August promises more excitement with the International Chorus and Dance Festival on August 3, plus outdoor movies at spots like Plaza Picasso and El Pontil.

Other must-see events include the Zambombas Villa de Torrox on July 24, the Flamenco Singing Competition ‘Con Duende’ on the 27, and the Virgin of the Snows festivities on August 5, all showing off Torrox’s rich cultural heritage.

Focusing on El Morche, there are major concerts like the Loona Summer Festival featuring Omar Montes on August 3, and upcoming festivals like the Granja’s Closing Summer and 90 Lovers festivals in August. The eagerly awaited El Morche Fair from August 14 to 18, ending with the classic Virgin of Carmen procession.

With an exciting lineup lasting until September, Torrox invites locals and visitors to enjoy a summer packed with fun and community spirit.

Unforgettable Concert

ON Tuesday, July 9, at 9 pm, the prestigious Cologne Chamber Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the Villa de Torrox Municipal Theatre. Attendees can look forward to an unforgettable concert featuring masterful pieces by renowned composers. The program includes Vivaldi’s Violin Concerto in F minor ‘Winter’ and Flute Concerto in G minor ‘La Notte,’ Bellini’s Baritone Aria ‘Il Molino Vi ravviso,’ Manuel de Falla’s Popular Spanish Songs for cello and orchestra, Paganini’s ‘Carnival of Venice’ for violin and orchestra, and Francois Borne’s Brilliant Fantasy on themes from Bizet’s Carmen for flute.

The concert will showcase talented artists such as Sergey Dideronko on violin, Dmitrij Gornowskij on cello, Mirta Gonzáles on flute, and Jaime R. Segrelles as the baritone. Tickets cost €22 to reserve tickets call 902 646 289, visit mientrada.janto.es, or purchase at the box office, which opens at 7:30 pm on the day of the concert at Av. Isaac Albéniz, 3. Secure your spot and enjoy a night filled with music and emotion with the Cologne Chamber Philharmonic Orchestra.

Flamenco Maestro

RENOWNED Flamenco prodigy EL AMIR will grace the SCIROCCO Centro Inter-Cultural in Alcaucín on July 6. Famed for his masterful guitar skills and emotive performances, EL AMIR promises an evening of journeying through the soulful landscapes of Andalucia. The event begins at 8 pm with a delectable buffet, followed by the concert at 9:30 pm, and finishes with a disco that starts at midnight.

EL AMIR’s musical skills have earned him global acclaim, including accolades such as the Global Music Award and nominations for the Latin Grammy. His collaborations range from Hollywood’s Hans Zimmer to iconic names like Stanley Clarke and Marcus Miller. His influence extends to film soundtracks such as ‘SpongeBob 3’ and ‘No Time to Die.’

Audiences are invited to experience the depth of Flamenco of Flamenco, where every note resonates with passion and tradition. Admission to this event is by donation (12-20€), with a special rate of 1€ per year of age for children aged 6 and above. Additionally, access to the buffet is available by reservation only, priced at 15€. Due to limited seating, early reservations are highly recommended at 0034 624 607810.

For more details, visit EL AMIR’s official website at mundo-flamenco.com

Starlite Journey

Triana in Vélez-Málaga is gearing up for its seventh Night Route of the Perseids hike, set under starry skies on August 10.

The 12-kilometre round-trip route winds through agricultural trails lined with fruit trees such as avocados and mangoes, offering panoramic views of the region and a chance to observe the Perseids from an unparalleled natural setting.

‘The Night Route of the Perseids has become a summer classic in our municipality, drawing visitors from across Spain who revel in a magical night immersed in nature and astronomy,’ said Deputy Mayor of Triana and Trapiche, Lourdes Piña, when unveiling the event.

Designed for those with moderate to high fitness levels, the itinerary starts at the Café-Teatro in Triana, leading to La Atalaya Tower—elevated and free from light pollution—ideal for stargazing. Amateur astronomer Carlos Castro will discuss the Milky Way before attendees enjoy the meteor shower and make wishes under a clear sky.

The route also promotes local Axarquía products and supports local charities, with a portion of the proceeds going to community causes. It’s a special night that not only celebrates nature’s wonders but also brings people together under the stars.

