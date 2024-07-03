Bohis at Boho Club

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 0:40

Bernie's Restaurant, Boho Club Credit: Boho Club

BOHO CLUB presents extensive list of additions for the summer season, not least in the new Bohis bar

BOHO CLUB presents a long list of additions for the summer season. The biggest being Bohis, the new garden terrace bar, with an extensive array of spirits and cocktails, plus a small menu of signature snacks, as well as live music, and a number surprises too.

The luxury resort, between Marbella’s Golden Mile and Puerto Banús, is a complex with spectacular gardens and a bohemian and distinguished atmosphere, including the Mediterranean gastronomic delights of Michelin-starred executive chef Diego del Río.

Signature cocktails

At Bohis, a wide variety of spirits, wines and exclusive signature cocktails can be savoured, and accompanying the drinks menu, Diego del Río presents a menu of light bites including a red tuna tartar panipuri with caviar, an octopus brochette with homemade teriyaki and a mini Angus sirloin burger. He has included a selection of gourmet products such as oysters, caviar, Iberian ham and a wagyu beef jerky.

Bohis’ summer opening hours are 7pm to 2am on weekdays, and until 3am on weekends.

The gastronomy of Diego del Río

Passionate about Mediterranean flavours and Andalusian cuisine, the executive chef combines his dishes with international touches. Diego del Río has created an exceptional summer menu, including more seasonal products. Choices include grilled sea bass with Tom Yum broth and grilled asparagus with Yuzu, glazed red tuna with mango, Ibérico presa in a white butter marinade, pickled roasted cauliflower and hazelnuts, and octopus with causa limeña and pipián.

Another change is that Boho Club Restaurant will be offering a more gourmet lunch and dinner, ushering in two new tasting menus – The Classic Menu (€85) with four savoury dishes and a dessert; and the Diego del Río Menu (€110), a little higher priced and made up of five savoury dishes and two desserts. Accompanying both culinary suggestions, sommelier Richard Mena has prepared two exceptional pairing options (€45 and €65, respectively). Mena, responsible for the wine selection, with more than 350 national and international references, demonstrates how both wines and spumantes (sparkling wines) can coexist with the exclusive Cuveé, crafted by the Jorge Ordoñez bodega.

The best way to start the day, breakfast at Boho

The breakfast selection has also been updated for this season, extending the buffet choices with an even more appetising selection in which the star of the show is egg, prepared on the spot by the kitchen team. The price for the breakfast buffet is €25 and is open to all guests, not just those staying at the hotel.

Bernies Restaurant

Bernies, the restaurant beside the resort’s main swimming pool, and nestled among palm trees and cacti, this summer is a little more laid-back, with a lower average lunchtime price, including grilled salmon with teriyaki, sweet potato purée and Moorish carrots; tuna tartar with kimchi, green apple and corn; Caesar salad with grilled and pickled chicken; or fresh pasta with prawns, seasonal tomatoes, garlic and basil. Opening hours are from 12am to 6pm during the summer. There’s an outdoor bar, where drinks are served and refreshing cocktails are prepared.

Boho picnics

The appealing summer offer of this Marbella resort is complemented by the possibility of a fun Boho picnic in the garden with wonderful views of La Concha mountain. Picnics are available through prior reservation to celebrate any special occasion during this season.

Boho Club, boutique hotel

Boho Club is a luxury resort in a complex extending more than 40,000 m2. The boutique hotel itself has 20 welcoming rooms, a magnificent suite, as well as 19 cosy bungalows – the beautifully-kept and harmonious facilities include two swimming pools, and an open-air gym with all you need to work out with free weights and exercise machines for cardio.

Celebrations at Boho Club

The events team at Boho Club can tailor-make any type of celebration, whether it be private or a corporate event. Conferences, presentations, gala dinners, weddings or birthdays are all designed to suit the client. Executive chef, Diego del Río, has prepared a variety of group menus so that the gastronomy of the event is as meaningful as the idyllic setting.

All in all, an unforgettable summer experience.

Bookings can be made at Boho Club www.bohoclub.com, or by telephone on 34 952 157 221.

Email: reservations@bohoclub.com

Ctra.N-340, Km 176. Urb. Lomas de Río Verde, 144.

29602 Marbella.