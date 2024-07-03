By Anna Ellis • Updated: 03 Jul 2024 • 16:19

Costa Blanca South: News in Brief. Image: Ayuntamiento de San Fulgencio / Facebook

Global Greetings

San Fulgencio received a visit from Hugh Elliott, the UK Ambassador to Spain, on 29 June. After his visit, the mayor confirmed: “We want to thank Hugh Elliott for his visit and will continue working to ensure that all our UK residents feel at home here.”

Beachside beats

Orihuela’s Playa Flamenca Esplanade will host yoga, bachata and Zumba classes on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, in both the morning and afternoon. These classes are open to everyone, free of charge. For more details, visit orihuelaturistica.es or WhatsApp (+34) 673 836 385.

Tourist troopers

The province of Alicante will add an extra 149 national police officers to its squad on the occasion of Operation Summer, which began on 1 July and will last until 31 August. Chief Commissioner Manuel Lafuente highlighted the importance of tourists feeling safe.

Flame heroes

Once again, the natural environment of Pinoso will benefit from individuals focused on the prevention of forest fires and working on the conservation of flora and fauna. The mayor, Lázaro Azorín, confirmed the Volunteering Campaign which will take place until the end of August.

Beach bus

San Fulgencio Town Hall is excited to announce the revival of its Beach Bus Service from Urb. Marina! Why go through the hassle of driving and finding parking when you can enjoy the convenience of the bus service?

The bus will make stops at Calles Amsterdam with Berna (Marquesina pools), C/ Rome (Bus stop), Avda. London (Palmeras), and Plaza Sierra Castilla (Marquesina bus). Tickets are priced at only €2 per trip. For greater savings, you can purchase a 30-trip bonus for just €42, which offers a 30% discount.

Chicken & mushrooms

Valerie Torregrosa Ortiz’s ‘Chicken Breast with Mushrooms’ has won the inaugural ‘Superchef Junior’ competition in Elche. This event featured children aged between 10 and 15 years old showcasing their culinary skills.

Lucas Montesinos Martínez secured second place with his dish ‘Granny Inés’ Gazpacho’, while Yaiza Antón Olivas claimed third place with ‘Meatballs in My Sauce’.

Each of the top three contestants received a bicycle from El Corte Inglés, and all finalists were awarded a portable speaker.

Aurora Rodil, the Councillor for Family, emphasised the impressive turnout for the first Superchef Junior contest, stating, “Everyone is a winner. We encourage you to continue participating in future competitions.”

Artisan Elite

The Agost Pottery Museum has been awarded the distinction of “Artisan Spaces” by the Crafts Centre of the Valencian Community. The award comes under a new initiative aimed at uniting various venues across the community dedicated to showcasing, promoting, and preserving crafts.

Mari Paz Prieto Torres, the Cultural Councillor for Agost, expressed great satisfaction with this recognition, seeing it as a valuable opportunity to integrate into a network that connects artisan museums with society at large.

She emphasised that receiving this distinction not only validates the museum’s dedication and hard work but also serves to highlight the cultural heritage and rich pottery legacy of Agost.

Scam Alert

Beware of scams! The IT Department of the Alicante Provincial Council is warning the public about a series of fraudulent messages claiming to be from the DGT (Spanish Traffic Authority), falsely reminding recipients about outstanding fines.

It’s crucial not to click on any links provided in these messages. Instead, always access official sources directly, either by calling the DGT, visiting its official website, or going to their office in person.

The Provincial Council confirmed: “Cybercriminals can impersonate any organisation or even someone you know, so it’s essential to remain cautious and verify the authenticity of any unexpected messages or calls.”

“If you receive suspicious communications, consider reporting them as spam to prevent further dissemination to others (using the “options” drop-down menu).”

“When in doubt, contact the police for assistance.”

Summer SAMU

The SAMU ambulance service has commenced its summer operations in Santa Pola. The ambulance will operate out of the Local Police Station until after the patron saint festivities.

Municipal services have completed the relocation of equipment and furnishings from Elche to the Santa Pola Local Police station, where healthcare professionals will be stationed for the summer. This arrangement ensures that Santa Pola will have access to 24-hour SAMU emergency medical services until September 9.