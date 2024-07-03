By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 16:11

Dance dazzle: The spectacular Stars Gala uniting ballet's best. Image: The Ballet Association / Facebook.

Since its inaugural edition in 2014, the Stars Gala has established itself as a hallmark event for ballet enthusiasts worldwide.

Held on Saturday, July 27 at 8:00.PM and organised by the National Association of Professional Ballet, this gala promises an unforgettable evening showcasing the talents of renowned international ballet stars.

International Scene

The Stars Gala brings together principal dancers and soloists who are luminaries in the international ballet scene.

Among the distinguished artists performing are Anna Ol and James Stout from the Dutch National Ballet, Alejandro Virelles as Principal Guest artist, Dimitry Zagrebin representing Royal Swedish Ballet, Evgeniya V. Gonzalez from Czech National Ballet, Tatiana Melnik of Hungarian National Ballet, Francesca Velicu from English National Ballet and StaatsBallett Berlin, and the Nacho Duato Company, among others.

You can look forward to a repertoire that includes some of the most significant pieces of classical ballet, as well as contemporary works by leading choreographers of the 21st century.

Charitable Initiatives

Beyond its artistic brilliance, the Stars Gala serves a noble cause by directing its proceeds towards charitable initiatives.

Funds raised contribute to a program offering scholarships and direct aid to dance students facing economic and social challenges.

The gala will take place at the Teatro Principal de Alicante, located at Plaza Chapí, s/n-03001 Alicante.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office from midday until 2:00.PM and from 5:00.PM to 9:00.PM, or by phone at (+34) 965202380.

For more information, email informacion@teatroprincipaldealicante.com or call 965203100.