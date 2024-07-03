Trending:

Discover one of Europe’s largest artificial lakes

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 16:24

Discover Murcia's hidden lake Image: Facebook/Santa Rosalia Resort

IN a quiet corner of the Region of Murcia lies one of Europe’s largest artificial lakes with crystal-clear waters, known as The Lake. Spanning 17,000 square metres, this paradise is located in Santa Rosalía, in Torre Pacheco. The lake boasts two islands with palm trees and beaches facing south, east, and west, offering a serene setting for visitors.

Crystal-Clear Waters: The Technological Marvel of The Lake

Powered by Crystal Lagoons technology, The Lake maintains its pristine waters efficiently, using significantly fewer additives than conventional methods. This innovation ensures water purification and reuse, marking it as a global leader in sustainable lake management.

A Tropical Escape: Islands, Beaches, and Palm Trees

Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities suitable for all ages and interests. From a beach club and west-facing beach to kayak excursions and paddleboarding from the pier, there’s no shortage of recreational options. Beach volleyball courts are also available, perfect for friendly matches or organised tournaments.

Discover Murcia’s hidden lake
Image: Facebook/Santa Rosalia Resort

Relax and Unwind: Yoga, Pilates, and Picnics by the Lake

Surrounding the lake, recreational zones offer spaces for yoga, pilates, family picnics, or leisurely strolls beneath starlit skies. The Lake truly brings a postcard-worthy destination to Murcia, showcasing that exotic beauty can be found close to home.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading