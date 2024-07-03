EuroCup – when and where

By Anna Akopyan •
Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, the Netherlands and Turkey are yet to compete in the 2024 EuroCup semi-finals, which will go on to determine the world´s strongest football team.
Here is when and where to watch the 2024 EuroCup matches.
July 5
6pm Spain vs Germany
9pm Portugal vs France
July 6
6pm England vs Switzerland
9pm the Netherlands vs Turkey
The winner of Spain – Germany and Portugal-France will face each other in the first semi-final and the winner of England-Switzerland and the Netherlands – Turkey will do so in the second semi-final.
The final is scheduled for July 14.
In Spain, the two semi-finals can be seen free of charge on La 1 and online through RTVE Play.
