EuroCup – when and where

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 13:18

Portugal team Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo,X

Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, the Netherlands and Turkey are yet to compete in the 2024 EuroCup semi-finals, which will go on to determine the world´s strongest football team.

Here is when and where to watch the 2024 EuroCup matches.

July 5 
6pm Spain vs Germany
9pm Portugal vs France

July 6 
6pm England vs Switzerland
9pm the Netherlands vs Turkey

The winner of Spain – Germany and Portugal-France will face each other in the first semi-final and the winner of England-Switzerland and the Netherlands – Turkey will do so in the second semi-final.

The final is scheduled for July 14.

In Spain, the two semi-finals can be seen free of charge on La 1 and online through RTVE Play.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

