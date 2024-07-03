Fire protection agreed for Nijar

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 16:54
Protection guaranteed
Credit: Bomberos Levante Almeriense
It has taken a long time, but finally the Nijar Council has entered into an agreement whereby the town will be protected by the Levante Almeriense Fire and Rescue Consortium.
The signing of this agreement which was witnessed by the first vice president of the Provincial Council of Almería, Fernando Giménez, and Nijar councillors means that the municipality will now receive a basic fire prevention service.
This doesn’t come cheaply and the council is committed to paying €679,441.68 per year for the cover although the sum due for 2024 will be just €200,000.
This agreement shall remain in force for a period of three years, but at any time before the end of that period the signatories of the agreement may by mutual consent extend it for a period of up to four additional years.
The Vice-President of the Almeria Provincial Council and Deputy President, Fernando Giménez, congratulated Níjar Council and the Consortium for “this historic agreement that will allow Níjar to have its fire service guaranteed. This is the first time that this has happened and for the Provincial Council, as the main administration that constitutes the Consortium of Firefighters of the Levante, it is very important”
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
