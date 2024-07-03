Game show fun in Benidorm

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 10:28
Who wants to be a millionaire programme
Credit: Who wants to be a millionaire, Facebook
Who wants to be a millionaire? Play your cards right, question of sport, family fortunes and more exciting games are waiting for you at the Dilligaf Bar in Benidorm.
With delicious meals and a great selection of drinks, the venue hosts game show quizzes every Wednesday at 3pm.
Come with friends and make new ones at a welcoming venue with an amiable atmosphere.
Top prizes are waiting to be won; be ready to compete.
At Local 3233 Avenida Severo Ochoa, Benidorm.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.