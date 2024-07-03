By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 20:29

Golden Oldies: Spain's basketball team dominates European Veterans Championship. Image: Ayuntamiento de Calp / Ajuntament de Calp / Facebook.

On June 29, the Spanish Basketball Selection composed of players over 45 years old clinched the 12th European Veterans Championship in a thrilling final against the host team, Italy.

The championship-winning team is made up of players from Calpe and Altea, as well as Ukrainian residents in these cities.

Their jersey proudly displayed the motto CALP-ALTEA-KÍEV, reflecting the diverse origins of the players.

Flawless Victory

Spain’s journey to victory was flawless, starting with wins in all three preliminary matches against Great Britain, Italy B Team, and Poland.

In the semifinals, they overcame Greece in a hard-fought contest, securing a 10-point victory.

In the final, Spain triumphed over a professional Italian team with a score of 90-81.

Italian Squad

The Italian squad included notable players such as Corvino, Abbio (formerly of Pamesa Valencia), and Rambaldoni (silver medalist at the Athens 2004 Olympics).

The championship showcased a high level of basketball, with the Spanish +45 Selection demonstrating exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the tournament, ultimately claiming the gold medal.

Among the European Champions are Juan Antonio Sánchez, Chief of Police in Calpe, Ruben Marín, also an officer in the force, and well-known players like Antonio Prieto, Miguel Ráez, and Ukrainian player Víctor Savchenko.