By Anna Ellis •
Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 20:29
Golden Oldies: Spain's basketball team dominates European Veterans Championship. Image: Ayuntamiento de Calp / Ajuntament de Calp / Facebook.
On June 29, the Spanish Basketball Selection composed of players over 45 years old clinched the 12th European Veterans Championship in a thrilling final against the host team, Italy.
The championship-winning team is made up of players from Calpe and Altea, as well as Ukrainian residents in these cities.
Their jersey proudly displayed the motto CALP-ALTEA-KÍEV, reflecting the diverse origins of the players.
Spain’s journey to victory was flawless, starting with wins in all three preliminary matches against Great Britain, Italy B Team, and Poland.
In the semifinals, they overcame Greece in a hard-fought contest, securing a 10-point victory.
In the final, Spain triumphed over a professional Italian team with a score of 90-81.
The Italian squad included notable players such as Corvino, Abbio (formerly of Pamesa Valencia), and Rambaldoni (silver medalist at the Athens 2004 Olympics).
The championship showcased a high level of basketball, with the Spanish +45 Selection demonstrating exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the tournament, ultimately claiming the gold medal.
Among the European Champions are Juan Antonio Sánchez, Chief of Police in Calpe, Ruben Marín, also an officer in the force, and well-known players like Antonio Prieto, Miguel Ráez, and Ukrainian player Víctor Savchenko.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.