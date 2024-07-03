By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 10:44

Golfing for good: Masonic Charity Tournament raises over €10,000. Image: Masonic Provincial Golf Charity.

The Annual Masonic Provincial Charity Golf Tournament, held on Thursday, June 20, at the Bonalba Golf Resort in Mutxamel, successfully raised over €10,000 for local charities.

The event saw over 90 golfers compete under hot and clear weather, showcasing their skills on the beautiful Bonalba course.

The winners of the tournament were Nigel Parker and Alex Watson for the Masonic Cup, Richard Finch and Alex Cowens for the Scratch category, Joris Kraak and Marinus van Kessel for the Handicap category, with Paul Burletson and Nick Monks as Handicap Runners Up, and Nick and Mel Kelly securing third place in the Handicap category.

Grand Master

Rod Bignell, the Grand Master of the Valencian Freemasons, expressed his delight with the day’s results, thanking everyone involved in organising the event.

He acknowledged the support from Lodges, local business sponsors, and non-masonic players, emphasizing that such support was crucial for the event’s success.

Local Business Support

The tournament was supported by several businesses. Jean Paul and Pascale Le Roux, owners of Bonalba Hotel and Golf Resort, generously donated prizes for the winners and raffle, offered the use of the golf course, and provided staff assistance.

Sofia Sanchez Watson of Watsons Real Estate in La Marina sponsored the Prize Ceremony and after-golf refreshments.

Haakon Ellingsen of Green Parrot Tourism contributed an €800 travel voucher for the raffle, raising €1,000 in cash. Manuela Urselmann of ExPat Insurance Partners donated cash and sponsored the Ladies’ Longest Drive prize.

Nearest the Pin

Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and Legal and Tax in Spain sponsored the Nearest the Pin Competition prizes, while C&M Plumbing sponsored the Men’s Longest Drive Competition.

Additionally, Edi Rent a Car and Campbell Lamont Golf donated vouchers for the raffle, and several Masonic Lodges sponsored different holes on the course.

In appreciation of Bonalba Golf’s support over the past five years, the Valencian Freemasons commissioned an oil painting of Seve Ballesteros from a local artist.

This was presented to Pascale Le Roux and Juan Albert, the Competitions Director of Bonalba Golf.

Successful Day

Rod concluded by highlighting the success of the day, congratulating all the winners, and emphasising the importance of helping those less fortunate, a core principle of Freemasonry.

He announced that the event raised over €10,000 in cash and pledges for Masonic charities and good causes, expressing optimism about making a significant impact on those in need with the support of his Charity team.