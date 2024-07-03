Iconic pop artist exhibition

By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 21:03

A jacket worn by Joaquin Sabina will be one of the exhibits Credit: Shutterstock: Oscar Gonzales Fuentes

Finestrat will soon be home to an incredible exhibition displaying the memorabilia of a host of Spanish pop sensations from yesteryear.

The Rafagas Exhibition, which opens at 8:30pm this Friday July 5, will be held in the Els Nostres Mestres library and open to visitors until the end of the month. To mark the inauguration, Kilometro 80 will perform an open-air rock concert starting at approximately 9pm at the entrance to the exhibition hall.

Exhibits from the Spanish music scene

Unique pieces from the Spanish music scene of the 1980s and 90s will be on display. These include the shirt worn by Nacho Garcia Vega at the last Nacha Pop concert (1988), Los Secretos’ gold record, Antonio Flores’ platinum record, the jacket worn by Joaquin Sabina on his 19 Days and 500 Nights tour, and the guitar signed by Enrique Urquijo, to name a few.

The Mayor of Culture, Nata Algado enthused, “We are excited and expectant because the exhibition will be made up of unique pieces that take us back to our youth and childhood. It will allow us to remember iconic artists such as Nacho Garcia Vega, Los Secretos, Sabina, Antonio Flores, Burning and Alaska.”

The exhibition is thanks to the collaborative efforts of Niwala Music and the Department of Culture of Finestrat. After the initial opening, it will be accessible to visitors between 10am and 1pm, and from 5pm to 8pm, Monday to Friday.