By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jul 2024 • 19:19

July delights: Events on the Costa Blanca. Image: Melendi / Facebook

July delights

The month has begun, and Guardamar del Segura has announced its new municipal agenda for July.

The programme features a variety of activities, including the XXI Musical Exchange Concert Campaign, exhibitions, children’s workshops, and a Street Food Market.

Additionally, the renowned Moors and Christians Festivals, celebrated in honour of San Jaime from July 19 to 28 and declared of Regional Tourist Interest, will also take place.

Pilar Gay, the councillor for Culture, highlighted some key events in this extensive programme.

A notable mention includes the Summer Concert by the John Paul II Choir on Saturday, July 13 at the Music School.

For heritage enthusiasts, the council offers ‘Memoria de Arena’ guided tours every Saturday at 9:30.AM. The tours provide an opportunity to explore the archaeological sites of Rábita and Fonteta and uncover the secrets of the Guardamar pine forest.

Visitors can also tour the castle, the archaeological museum, and the Ingeniero Mira House Museum.

Further information, as well as booking invitations or purchasing tickets, can be found on the website: museoingenieromira.com

The Galaxy’s

Get ready for an evening of unforgettable music with The Galaxy’s rock band, known for their dynamic performances of all-time popular hits.

These talented musicians never fail to get the crowd cheering with their exceptional musical skills and the lead singer’s remarkable voice.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and prepare to be entertained by a setlist packed with your favourite songs.

Whether you’re a fan of classic rock, contemporary hits, or something in between, The Galaxy’s are sure to delight music lovers of all ages.

Due to the band’s popularity, it’s highly recommended to book a table in advance as the event is expected to draw a large crowd.

Admission is free. To reserve your spot and book a table call (+34) 603235688 or visit El Capitan at Calle Fragata, 1, 03189 Orihuela.

All that jazz

Don’t miss out on an extraordinary live jazz event!

The talented Ramonchina will be gracing the stage at El Refugio Arte y Utopías – Arte – Bar, promising a night filled with mesmerising music and a cosy atmosphere.

Ramonchina will be performing hits from legendary artists such as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Etta James, Louis Armstrong, and Nat King Cole, among others.

Join the fun on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 10:30.PM for this special event.

El Refugio Arte y Utopías – Arte – Bar is located at 20 Carrer del Cid, Alicante.

For more information or to book a table call (+34) 636 73 85 02.

12-hour party

On Saturday, July 6, Elda’s Plaza Castelar will host the Emdiv Festival.

The festival is a free event and features a diverse lineup of indie bands and DJs for more than twelve hours of continuous entertainment.

The festival’s lineup is headlined by Amatria, Los Punsetes, Diagnomía Binario, Los Invaders, Loud, Mi Capitán, and Controversial Chinaski.

Additionally, DJs such as Morini, Vic Drumset, and Vincent Valera will be performing.

The schedule kicks off in the morning with performances by local bands Loud at 11:30.AM and Diagnosis Binario at 1:00.PM.

In the afternoon and evening, the rest of the bands and DJs will take the stage.

Controversial Chinaski will perform at 6:20.PM, followed by Emdiv’s DJs at 7:00.PM Mi Capitán will go on at 7:30.PM, and Vincent Valera will take over at 8:30.PM.

Los Punsetes will perform at 9:40.PM, followed by Morini at 10:45.PM Amatria’s set will start at 11:55.PM, with Vic Drumset performing at 1:00.AM and Los Invaders closing the night at 2:00.AM.

The festival is expected to conclude at 3:00.AM As in the previous year, there will be two stages, with performances taking place in the shell area and the DJ area.

Black Eyed Peas

Don’t miss the Black Eyed Peas concert on July 26th at the Plaza de Toros in Alicante!

The legendary American band, renowned for their international hits and electrifying stage presence, is set to deliver an unforgettable show in Alicante.

Comprising will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo, Black Eyed Peas has captivated global audiences with iconic tracks like “I Gotta Feeling”, “Where Is The Love?”, and “Boom Boom Pow.”

Their distinctive blend of pop, hip-hop, and electronic music has left an indelible mark on music history, resonating with both old and new fans alike.

Taking place at the historic Alicante Bullring, renowned for its exceptional acoustics and capacity for large-scale events, this concert promises to be a spectacular evening of music and entertainment.

The show kicks off at 10:00 PM, and offers the opportunity to experience Black Eye Peas’ greatest hits and new music live.

The venue is the Plaza de Toros de Alicante, located at Plaza de España, nº 7 and 8, 03012 Alicante.

Buy your tickets online at: entradasatualcance.com

For additional information, email info@laplazaalicante.com or call (+34) 652 52 50 94.

Melendi Magic

If you’re looking for an evening filled with rock, flamenco, and rumba, head to Alicante for the Spanish leg of Melendi’s tour, aptly named “20 Years Without News.”

After selling out 19 dates across Spain and selling over 185,000 tickets in record time, Melendi has announced additional tour dates in both Latin America and Spain.

The extended tour will continue throughout 2024, giving his dedicated fans another chance to experience his dynamic live performances.

Melendi’s overwhelming success is fueled by the high demand from his legion of followers, many of whom have not yet had the opportunity to see him live.

This tour will see Melendi headlining major festivals across the country, performing the anthems his fans have loved for years.

In addition to his iconic hits, Melendi will revisit songs from his earlier albums, including some tracks he hasn’t performed live in over 15 years.

Melendi, born in Oviedo, Asturias, shares a unique background.

He went to school with Formula One driver Fernando Alonso, even dedicating the song “Magic Alonso” to him.

Although he briefly pursued racing and football, Melendi ultimately found his calling in music.

He played in the lower ranks of Astur CF, a reserve team for Real Oviedo, and worked as a waiter in several bars.

These experiences fuelled the lyrics of his songs.

The concert will take place at Area 12 in Alicante. Doors open at 9:00.PM on Friday, 12 July.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to the website: enterticket.es

Beach concert

The 29th Habaneras on the Beach concert will take place at Playa del Cura in Torrevieja on Saturday, July 6, at 10:30:PM.

This traditional event serves as a precursor to the town’s annual international Habaneras and polyphony contest, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

The concert will feature performances by two choirs: the symphony choir of the municipal choral school and the Jueves de Boleros group from Santander.

The latter consists of 30 male singers renowned for their music, which is enriched by the rhythms and instruments born from the convergence of Spanish and American musical cultures.

For further information head to the website: habaneras.org